Image copyright Family handout Image caption Brothers Casper (L) and Corey (R) Platt-May were described as "lovely, lovely boys" by their grandfather

The scene of a suspected hit-and-run crash in Coventry that killed two young boys was "like a bomb had gone off," their grandfather says.

Casper and Corey Platt-May, aged two and six, were hit by a car on MacDonald Road at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday.

Grandfather Kim May arrived at the scene and "burst into tears". "I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said. They were "lovely, lovely boys".

Two people are in police custody and will be questioned later.

The 53-year-old man and a woman, 41, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The brothers were with their mother, who was unhurt, when they were struck by a black Ford Focus. The car was found a short distance away later.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr May said the scene of the crash was "like a bomb had gone off"

Image copyright PA Image caption The black Ford Focus was found a short distance from the scene of the crash

Mr May said there was "debris all over the road". "Push chair, baby walker, blankets, you name it," he said. "Everything all over the road."

"I haven't slept. I can't sleep because every time I shut my eyes all I can see is Corey.

"They were just very happy, jolly lovely boys and their lives have been taken away so young, it's unbelievable."

He described Casper as a "little livewire," who was "lovely to be with". His six-year-old grandson, Corey was "very energetic" and "loved football".

Image copyright PA Image caption Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash where two children died

Mr May thanked emergency services and residents who "did their utmost" to save the children.

"Something has got to be done after this terrible accident," he said. "Too many cars are going too fast on this road. I don't want anyone to go through something like this again."

Tributes have been left to the two brothers at the scene of the crash, including one which reads: "Granddad misses you so much".