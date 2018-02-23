Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bradd Darby died in hospital after being stabbed

A man has been charged with the murder of a father of three who was stabbed to death in a street brawl.

James Lewis Norton, 29, is charged with murdering 30-year-old Bradd Darby who was stabbed in Nuneaton on Tuesday morning.

He is also charged with wounding two other men, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a disguised firearm and escaping lawful custody.

He will appear before magistrates in Warwick later.

Mr Darby died in hospital after being injured on the corner of Barpool Road and Vernons Lane at 09:45 GMT.

A 24-year-old man from Nuneaton, who was also stabbed, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Two other men, aged 52 and 30, have also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.