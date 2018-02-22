Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Colin Young was jailed for nine years

An armed robber has been jailed after "terrorising" four women during three incidents in a single afternoon.

Colin Young, 35, targeted one of his victims at knifepoint during the 16 January spree.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted robbery and one of robbery over the crimes at Nuneaton shops.

He also admitted another robbery he carried out in July and at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

Young, of Bucks Hill, Nuneaton, was masked when he first struck in January, going into a Church Road shop where he threatened a woman at knifepoint and demanded money. He left empty handed.

Fifteen minutes later, he targeted two women in a shop in Arbury Road and again demanded money before fleeing empty handed on the sound of police sirens.

Forty minutes after that, he robbed a handbag from a woman outside a shop on Croft Road, leaving it when he was confronted by a member of the public.

For those incidents - over which he also pleaded guilty to one count of having an offensive weapon and one count of having a bladed article - he was jailed for five years.

He was handed a consecutive four-year sentence for the July robbery - at a shop on Kingswood Road.

Det Sgt Adam Clifford from Warwickshire Police described Young as a "dangerous offender" who "set out to indiscriminately terrorise people in Nuneaton".

Police said the man who intervened was commended by the sentencing judge, who awarded him £400.