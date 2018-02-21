Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a group of men fighting in Barpool Road, Nuneaton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing incident in which a man died and another was seriously injured.

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting in a street in Nuneaton on Tuesday morning.

Two men arrived at hospital with serious stab wounds. One of them, from Nuneaton, later died. The second remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and then later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The second stabbed man, a 24-year-old from Nuneaton, has been arrested on suspicion of violent murder.

The disorder took place on the corner of Barpool Road and Vernons Lane, a busy junction in a residential area. Police said they are looking to speak to witnesses and are particularly keen on anyone who might have been driving by and may have dashcam footage.

A 53-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray has been released with no further action to be taken.