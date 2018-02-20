Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the disturbance in which the men were stabbed happened in the street - on Barpool Road, Nuneaton

A murder probe is under way after a man died and another was seriously hurt in a stabbing on Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Barpool Road, Nuneaton, at 09:45 GMT.

There, officers found weapons and a man with a head wound who was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Police learned two other men - both stabbed - had gone to hospital where one, believed to be aged 30, died.

The Warwickshire force said the man with whom he arrived was suffering from serious wounds and remained in a serious condition.

A fourth man, aged 53 and from Nuneaton, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The head wound sustained by the man found at the scene is not said to be serious.

Det Insp Teresa McKenna said police believed the disturbance happened in the street, adding: "This investigation is still in its very early stages and we are trying to piece together the exact series of events, specifically what happened at the scene and how the two injured men got to the hospital."