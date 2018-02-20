Image copyright Google Image caption Warwickshire and West Midlands fire services say it makes perfect sense to have more collaboration

A review into two fire services will take place as part of a move for more collaboration between the forces.

West Midlands Fire Service and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have signed an agreement setting out a "vision for closer working".

The forces said it makes "perfect sense" and will improve services.

They emphasised the agreement is about better public safety, economic growth and collaboration and is not a merger of the two forces.

Phil Loach, Chief Fire Officer for WMFS said the partnership would be "efficient and effective".

Andy Hickmott, from WFRS, said he is "confident" the agreement is "a great opportunity to achieve reform and enhance the service we provide".