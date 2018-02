Image caption The suspect refused to co-operate as officers in riot gear and a dog unit remained at the property until the evening.

A man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a stand-off with police lasting more then 24 hours.

The 43-year-old barricaded himself inside the property on Briscoe Road, Holbrooks Coventry, on Thursday.

Officers in riot gear and a dog unit remained at the property into Friday morning.

He was arrested during the early hours over concerns he had locked a woman inside an address on the same road.