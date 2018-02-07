Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said Adrian Brock had "shown absolutely no remorse"

A knife attacker in a relationship with his victim's estranged wife has been jailed for trying to kill him.

Adrian Brock, 45, was given 23 years after stabbing the 34-year-old twice in the stomach in the beer garden of The Holyhead pub in Coventry.

Police said he "even appeared to show regret" for not succeeding in his bid to kill his former co-worker.

Brock, of Mercia House, Lower Precinct, Coventry, was convicted of attempted murder at Warwick Crown Court.

Police said the victim was with his estranged wife when the attacker stabbed him.

Brock refused to elaborate when police suggested an argument with his partner earlier that afternoon had been the trigger, adding the reasons for what he had done were not important.

The attacker, a former supervisor of the victim when they worked at a distribution centre, told police he was in his flat on the evening of 2 October 2016 when he decided he would find the victim and kill him.

Witnesses said Brock kicked and punched the man before producing the knife and shouting: "I'm gonna kill you."

Brock was spotted by police near a branch of McDonald's holding the large knife in the air.

He said: "Yes, it was me. I did it. I know it was wrong but I had to do it. I have my reasons."

Det Con Scott Gould, from Force CID, said: "This was an horrendous attack by a man who has shown absolutely no remorse.

"The victim has made a full physical recovery, but needed major surgery and has been suffering from the psychological impact of what happened that night."