No action will be taken against two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old in Warwickshire.

Jake Palfreyman, of Atherstone, died in hospital the day after being found with head and torso injuries in the town's Barsby Close on 28 May, 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service has found insufficient evidence to take further action against the Atherstone man, 50, and a 32-year-old man from Coventry.

Warwickshire Police said it had completed its investigation.

The force will hand a file to the coroner.

Officers previously decided not to pursue action against a 20-year-man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder.