The firm said it was 'delighted' to expand in the Midlands

Online retailer Amazon is to open a fulfilment warehouse in Rugby, creating 400 jobs.

It has begun recruiting managers and support staff, with factory floor recruitment to begin soon.

Amazon already has Midlands-based sites in Coalville in Leicestershire, Daventry in Northamptonshire and Rugeley in Staffordshire.

Stefano Perego, from Amazon, said he was "delighted to expand our operations in the Midlands".

The company currently employs 24,000 people in the UK and has warehouses in Tilbury, Essex, and Doncaster.

It intends to open three further centres in Bristol, Bolton and Coventry later this year as it looks to expand its Amazon Marketplace service, the company said.

Amazon said it had invested £6.4bn in the UK since 2010 on research and development, head office functions and fulfilment and logistics infrastructure.

Mark Pawsey, Conservative MP for Rugby, said: "It's great news. It's another reason why Rugby is a brilliant place for business to locate to.

"We're at the crossroads of the motorway network where the M1, M6 and A14 join... it's a great location for distribution and that's exactly the business that Amazon's in."