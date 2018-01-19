Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The robbery happened at Tesco Express in Croft Road, Nuneaton

Staff members were threatened at knifepoint in an armed robbery at a Tesco Express store in Warwickshire.

Two men stole "a large amount of cash" in the robbery on Croft Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire Police said.

The force said staff were not injured, but were "extremely distressed" by the incident at just before 06:00 GMT.

The two offenders are described as white men and were wearing hooded dark-coloured clothing. Both made off on foot towards Fair Isle Drive.

The incident took place "quickly" and the men were reported to have been wearing dark balaclavas, police said.

Det Insp Teresa McKenna said: "The store staff did exactly the right thing by co-operating with the thieves, and fortunately none of them were injured."

She said the force was "working closely with the individuals and their employer to ensure they receive the support they need".