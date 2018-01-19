Image caption The force could not confirm if money was stolen

Workers at a Shropshire service station said a cash machine at the site looked like there had been "an explosion", after it was set on fire.

The machine at Adastra Services, Ternhill, near Market Drayton, was attacked and broken into at 00:49, Shropshire Fire Service said.

West Mercia Police said it could not confirm whether money had been taken from the machine but said the attackers had gained entry to it.

The force is appealing for witnesses.

An attendant at the service station told the BBC the machine looked "absolutely black".

Image caption Police said such attacks were damaging for local communities

Det Insp Dafydd Jones of West Mercia Police said the thieves had used "a variety of equipment" to access the machine, before setting it alight and driving away.

"Crimes like these damage local businesses and have a real knock-on effect on the community," he said.

"We're urging anybody who saw or heard something suspicious to please come forward and assist our investigation."