Image copyright Foleshill Fire Image caption The family heard "loud bangs" but had no idea their roof had been blown off

The gable end of a roof has been blown off a three-storey town house by strong winds, leaving a pile of bricks at the foot of the property.

Firefighters shared images of the destruction caused during the early hours at the home on Burroughs Close in Stoke Heath, Coventry.

Foleshill fire station tweeted that "luckily" there were no injuries.

Severe gales have been causing disruption to much of the UK - with gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kph).

Image caption "Our first thought was that it's going to keep collapsing", Mowa Errabou said

The family who live in the house told the BBC they were sleeping when the roof came down.

Mowa Errabou, 21, said they heard a loud bang and said "our first thought was that it's going to keep collapsing".

"We heard strong winds throughout the night but we didn't think it would go this far. We kept hearing a few garden gates shut hard, but we weren't expecting that.

"When we came outside we just saw the damage and thought, 'wow, thank god it happened at night time'.

"We were thinking of converting the attic into a room not long ago, but thank god we didn't."

Elsewhere in Warwickshire, about 200 homes in Rugby are without power.