Image copyright Police handout Image caption Scott Bosley, 29, was found with stab wounds on Kettlewell Close, Warwick

The father of a man who was stabbed and died on Boxing Day night has paid tribute to his "smart, hardworking [and] funny" son, Scott Bosley.

The 29-year-old was found with stab wounds outside a house in Kettlewell Close, Warwick, at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Harry Stone, 21, of Sutherland Close, Warwick, has been charged with Mr Bosley's murder.

He was remanded in custody at Warwick Crown Court to appear again in January.

Scott Bosley, known as Boz to his friends and local community, had been described by his long-term partner Bethann as the "life and soul of every party".

She added: "He was an amazing friend and an even more amazing partner. We were soul mates and made each others lives so wonderful. Forever my player two."

Mr Bosley's father Clifford Bosley and sister Hayley Bosley said: "Scott was a loving son, brother, uncle and partner to Bethann.

"Scott was a smart, hardworking, funny, caring person who would do anything for anyone, he meant everything to us."