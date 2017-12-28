Image copyright Grizzly Art Collective Image caption Mark Nesmith was a tattoo artist in Coventry

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a tattoo artist fatally stabbed at a petrol station.

Tyler Smith was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years for killing Mark Nesmith, 35.

Mr Nesmith died in hospital after suffering the fatal wounds at a BP garage in The Butts, Coventry, in June.

Smith, 21, of Attoxhall Road, Coventry, was also convicted at Birmingham Crown Court, of violent disorder and possession of a weapon.

Two other men, Uzair Hussain, 24, of Crampers Field, Radford, and Sebastian Vastaki-Barsby, 19, of Barkers Butts Lane, Coundon, were also sentenced on 22 December after being found guilty of violent disorder.

Hussain must serve three years in prison, while Vastaki-Barsby was handed 30 months detention.

All three men were found guilt on 20 December, following a trial.

West Midlands Police said Mr Nesmith, a friend of the band The Enemy, had been enjoying a night out with his partner and friends when a row broke out at the petrol station.

He was taken to hospital on 11 June, but died from his injuries the following day.

Shortly after his death, staff from Grizzly Tattoo Collective, where Mr Nesmith, known as Nessy, used to work described him as "a remarkable young man" who will be sadly missed.

Following the sentencing, a post on Facebook from the collective said: "22 years years without parole will never be enough but it gives closure and justice to Nessys loved ones and we can all remember Nessy with the great memories we have of him."