A murder investigation is under way after a man found in the street with serious injuries died.

Police said the man, aged 29, was pronounced dead outside a house on Kettlewell Close, Warwick, at about 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is in police custody.

Police said there was "significant police activity" at the address over night and road closures were in place as investigations continued.

Woodloes Avenue is closed between Deansway and Kettlewell Close and a cordon is in place on Sutherland Close.