Image copyright Leamington Courier Image caption Police want to speak to people who saw a silver Range Rover in Knightcote on Wednesday

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was discovered at a house.

Andrew Thomas McIntosh, 54, of Woolscott, Warwickshire, was arrested on Wednesday at 21:47 GMT after his car was stopped by police in Rugby.

The woman, who was found with facial injuries in Knightcote, is believed to be 56, but formal identification is yet to take place, police said.

Mr McIntosh was also charged with drink-driving.

Det Insp Tim Sharp said: "We would still like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Knightcote area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Range Rover in or around Knightcote on Wednesday."

The force said the next of kin has been informed.