The M42 southbound between junctions 9 and 10 is closed after reports of a body in the road, police have said.

The closure is expected to be in place for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Northbound traffic was moving slowly and there were delays on all surrounding routes, police said.

Highways England said preparations were being made to get drivers caught within the closure turned around and released.

Warwickshire Police said it received reports of a body in the road between junctions 9 and 10 for Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth at 17:20 BST.