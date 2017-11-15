Image copyright FaulknerBrowns Architects Image caption Plans have been submitted for a 50-metre pool in Coventry

A new Olympic-sized swimming pool could be open in Coventry by 2019 after a planning application was submitted.

If successful, the 50m pool, as well as a new indoor football pitch, will be built at the Alan Higgs Centre.

Wasps Rugby Club, which submitted plans to have its training ground at the site, have decided to build elsewhere.

Chief executive Nick Eastwood said the club was unable to coordinate its plans with the pool's and "we do not want to hold up the wider development".

Image copyright Google Image caption The application has been submitted by Coventry And Warwickshire Award Trust, which owns the Alan Higgs Centre

The Olympic-sized pool will be built on the site of the current indoor pitch, used by Coventry City FC's youth academy, but plans for a new pitch means "community use of this facility will not be lost", according to Paul Breed from Coventry Sports Foundation.

The football club's academy previously said the now-scrapped plans for Wasps' new training centre "might mean an end" for the academy.

The youth FC's tenancy at the centre in Allard Way has now been extended until at least summer 2018.

Image caption The city's existing 50m pool is "not fit for purpose"

Coventry does already have a 50m pool on Fairfax Street, but it is "no longer fit for purpose and loses significant money" according to Cllr Kamran Caan from Coventry City Council.

The new pool, he said, "will benefit the city and beyond".

Regarding plans for Wasps' training ground, Mr Eastwood said a number of other viable sites had been identified, including the club's "preferred site". The location has not been disclosed.