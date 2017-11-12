Image copyright Google Image caption Three men armed with weapons threatened staff at a store on Daventry Road in Cheylesmore

Armed robbers burst into a superstore and threatened staff in what police said was a "particularly brazen attempt".

Three men armed with weapons went into the Asda store in Daventry Road, Cheylesmore, in Coventry, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

No-one was hurt but officers said they received "numerous calls" about the robbery from members of the public.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A car, thought to have been used by the robbers, has been seized by police.

Officers said they were still searching for two white men who were dressed in dark clothing and urged witnesses to come forward.