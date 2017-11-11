Cash machine bulldozed in Coventry raid
Thieves used a bulldozer to steal a cash machine at a supermarket, leaving the building with structural damage.
A group of two or three raiders used the bulldozer to remove the machine and then loaded it into a white vehicle which they used to escape.
The Co-operative food store in Alfall Road, Coventry, was raided at about 00:25 BST on Saturday.
The shop remains cordoned off while structural engineers assess damage to the building.
Police urged witnesses to come forward.