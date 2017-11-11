Coventry & Warwickshire

Cash machine bulldozed in Coventry raid

The Co-op on Alfall Road in Coventry Image copyright Google
Image caption The shop is cordoned off whilst it is assessed for structural damage

Thieves used a bulldozer to steal a cash machine at a supermarket, leaving the building with structural damage.

A group of two or three raiders used the bulldozer to remove the machine and then loaded it into a white vehicle which they used to escape.

The Co-operative food store in Alfall Road, Coventry, was raided at about 00:25 BST on Saturday.

The shop remains cordoned off while structural engineers assess damage to the building.

Police urged witnesses to come forward.

