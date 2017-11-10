Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place in Park Lane, Nuneaton

A passenger has died following a car crash in Warwickshire, police said.

Warwickshire Police said said a Nissan X left the road and came to a stop in a field at about 17:15 GMT on Thursday on the B4102, Park Lane, Nuneaton.

A male passenger in his 20s was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene, the force said.