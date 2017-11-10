Passenger dies after car crashes in Nuneaton
- 10 November 2017
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A passenger has died following a car crash in Warwickshire, police said.
Warwickshire Police said said a Nissan X left the road and came to a stop in a field at about 17:15 GMT on Thursday on the B4102, Park Lane, Nuneaton.
A male passenger in his 20s was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene, the force said.