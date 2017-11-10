Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Jones is due to appear before magistrates in Leamington Spa

A man has been charged and three other people arrested during investigations into historic abuse of two teenagers.

Two girls are alleged to have been kidnapped, raped, and sexually assaulted in Rugby in 1998.

Peter Livingstone Jones, 55, from Coventry, has been charged with rape, kidnap and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 43-year-old woman and two men, aged 53, have also been arrested in connection with the abuse.

Mr Jones, of Wheelwright Lane, is due before magistrates in Leamington Spa on Friday.

The woman, from Rugby, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping one of the girls in 1998 and has been bailed as investigations continue.

A 53-year-old man, from Coventry, was also bailed after being arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting one of the girls in Leicestershire in 1997.

The other man is from Rugby and was arrested on suspicion of the same offence. He remains in police custody.