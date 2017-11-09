Image copyright Above All Images/Ian Hay Image caption The company says the land is "surplus" and it hopes to offer it to other manufacturers

Rolls-Royce is seeking to sell a large swathe of land adjacent to its plant at Ansty in Warwickshire for a manufacturing development.

The site, six miles east of Coventry, is the base for the firm's civil aerospace business and was formerly the hub of their UK defence operations.

The company said it was seeking to offer the surplus land to other manufacturing firms.

It said it was not seeking to reduce its own operations at the site.

It is working with two property development companies who will help develop the site when prospective buyers are found.

"[The site] will deliver more than 2,000,000 sq ft [185,000 sq m] of industrial manufacturing and office accommodation," said David Mitchell, from one of the companies, Manse LLP.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Blue Streak rocket was one of the hi-tech projects developed at the site

A famous past

The site at Ansty was where the UK's first rocket, Blue Streak, was developed, and where the rocket engines were manufactured for the only British-launched satellite, Prospero, in 1971

More recently, it has been a fast jet repair centre providing support for fighter aircraft

In 2013 Rolls-Royce announced it was closing its UK defence operations with the loss of 378 jobs

Richard Smith, managing partner of Opus Land, the other company involved, said the land had the potential to create "thousands of new jobs".

The firms hope the development will complement the neighbouring technology site at Ansty Park.

They said the vacant Rolls-Royce buildings on the site were in the process of being demolished.