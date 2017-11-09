Coventry & Warwickshire

Sandeep Samra: Coventry 18-year-old denies terror charge

Image caption Sandeep Samra appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from prison

An 18-year-old woman has denied attempting to travel to Syria in preparation for a terrorist act.

Sandeep Samra, from Coventry, allegedly sought advice on getting to Syria, applied for a passport and tried to secure false travel documents.

Ms Samra, of Alder Road, was arrested in July in a pre-planned counter-terrorism operation.

She denied being engaged in preparation of terrorism when she appeared via video link at Birmingham Crown Court.

The offence is alleged to have happened between 1 June and 31 July.

She has been remanded in custody until her trial, which is due to begin on 22 January 2018.

