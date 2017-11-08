Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was knocked over at about 23:30 in Scots Close on Monday

Burglars ran over a police constable as he attempted to apprehend them, detectives have said.

A Volkswagen Golf was "driven at speed" towards the officer as he approached the driver outside a house in Scots Close, Rugby, on Monday night.

Two other men ran from the home and got in the car before it fled the scene, Warwickshire Police said.

The force is treating the attack as attempted murder and has described the suspects as dangerous.

Midlands Live: Senior police officer suspended over Official Secrets Act allegations, Pregnant woman threatened with 'bloodied' needle

Det Supt Steve Quinn said: "At this time our main line of enquiry is that the vehicle was driven deliberately at the officer and he was extremely lucky to not have been seriously injured or worse."

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.

The officer, who is based at Rugby police station, was treated at the scene by paramedics and is now recovering at home.