A two-year-old boy has died in a crash between two cars in Warwickshire, police have said.

It happened at about 13:30 GMT in Shakers Lane, near Long Itchington, on 28 October.

Warwickshire Police said the crash, at the junction of Leamington Road, involved a Mazda and a Land Rover Discovery.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The force is now appealing for witnesses.