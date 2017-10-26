Image caption Wisteria Lodge in Earlsdon Avenue South has been demolished

Seven men have denied charges of child cruelty and indecent assault at a Coventry children's home.

The men, who all worked at Wisteria Lodge, faced 29 charges at Coventry Magistrates Court, relating to 15 children between 1981 and and 1997.

The home, which was in Earlsdon Avenue South, was demolished in 2009.

All seven defendants were granted unconditional bail and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on 23 November.

Five of the men denied child cruelty charges on Thursday:

Philip Barnett, 64, from Hartington Crescent, Coventry, denied three counts of child cruelty

Russell Garner, 58, from Orchard Street, Bedworth, denied two counts of child cruelty

Pat Duigan, 59, from The Ridings, Canley, denied four counts of child cruelty

David Saunders, 64, from Sibton Close, Bell Green, has denied one count of child cruelty

David Fox, 74, of Abbey Road, Swineshead, Boston, Lincolnshire, denied one count of child cruelty

Ivan McChleery, 76, from Greens Road in Coventry pleaded not guilty to child cruelty charges as well as two counts of indecent assault.

Peter Moore, 72, from Winston Avenue, Coventry, denied three counts of aiding and abetting an indecent assault on a child.

An eighth man, Alan Todd, 72, previously from Coventry, will appear before magistrates later charged with seven offences of child cruelty, one rape of a child and three indecent assaults.