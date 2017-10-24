Image copyright PA Image caption Warwickshire Police was called to MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park at around 14:30 BST on Sunday

A man has been charged with a number of offences following a four-hour siege at a bowling alley in Nuneaton.

David Clarke, 53, of Nuneaton, faces charges including false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm, Warwickshire Police said.

Armed officers were called to MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park at around 14:30 BST on Sunday following reports a gunman had taken two people hostage.

Mr Clarke is due before magistrates later.

He has been charged with two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Mr Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, also faces charges of one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He has been remanded in custody.

About 40 or 50 people were said to be inside the leisure complex at the time of the incident.

Two people who were allegedly held hostage were later freed unharmed.