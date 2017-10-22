Nuneaton: Police dealing with 'ongoing situation' at Bermuda Park
- 22 October 2017
Warwickshire Police have urged people to avoid a retail park in Nuneaton due to an "ongoing incident".
The force tweeted that officers were attending the scene at Bermuda Park.
Unconfirmed reports on social media said armed officers were dealing with a man who had taken hostages at a bowling alley.
Eyewitnesses have said the area has been locked down by police.