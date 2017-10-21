Officer assaulted with glass during Warwick Mop Fair
A police officer was assaulted with glass during a disturbance in Warwick during the annual Mop Fair.
A large disturbance broke out in Old Square just before 22:00 BST on Friday, police said.
The officer sustained minor injuries when they were attacked with a piece of glass. A number of windows were also broken.
A 17-year-old boy from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and is in custody.
Warwickshire Police appealed for witnesses to contact them.