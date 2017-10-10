From the section

Image caption Wisteria Lodge in Earlsdon Avenue South has been demolished

Police investigating allegations of historical abuse at a former Coventry children's home have charged eight men.

The men, who worked at Wisteria Lodge, are accused of 29 offences including sexual, physical and emotional assault, involving a total of 15 children, police said.

The charges relate to allegations of abuse between 1981 and 1997. The home was demolished in 2009.

All of the men are due before Coventry Magistrates' Court on 26 October.

Phillip Barnett, 64, from Hartington Crescent, Coventry, has been charged with three counts of child cruelty between 1981 and 1986.

Russell Garner, 58, from Orchard Street, Bedworth, is accused of two counts of child cruelty between 1989 and 1995.

Ivan McChleery, 76, from Greens Road, Coventry, has been charged with two counts of child cruelty between 1993 and 1995 and two counts of indecent assault between 1996 and 1997.

Pat Duignan, 59, from The Riddings, Canley, Coventry, faces four counts of child cruelty between 1988 and 1990.

Peter Moore, 72, from Winston Avenue, Coventry, is accused of three counts of aiding and abetting an indecent assault on a child between 1995 and 1997.

David Saunders, 64, Sibton Close, Bell Green, Coventry, has been charged with one count of child cruelty between 1993 and 1994.

David Fox, 74, of Abbey Road, Swineshead, Boston, Lincolnshire, is accused of one count of child cruelty in 1989.