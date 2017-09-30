Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Plane 'burst into flames' after Wolvey crash

A second man has died after a light aircraft crashed in a field in Warwickshire.

The plane came down in a field near Grove Farm in the village of Wolvey, at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Two men were badly burned but managed to get out of the plane and run to a nearby farm for help.

A 55-year-old died in hospital at about 02:00 BST on Friday. Police have confirmed a 56-year-old died later the same day.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the aircraft had been "completely destroyed".

Warwickshire Police has handed the investigation to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.