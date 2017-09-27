Coventry girl kidnap attempt: Man, 40, charged
- 27 September 2017
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
A man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnap of a ten-year-old girl.
Mounir Kambour, aged 40, from Radford, Coventry was arrested on Monday and remains in custody.
The 10-year-old reported a man taking hold of her arm as she walked in Poole Road, Radford, on Sunday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Kambour will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday.