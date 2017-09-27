Coventry & Warwickshire

Coventry girl kidnap attempt: Man, 40, charged

Poole Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The girl was pushing her bike along Poole Road in Radford when she was grabbed, police said

A man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnap of a ten-year-old girl.

Mounir Kambour, aged 40, from Radford, Coventry was arrested on Monday and remains in custody.

The 10-year-old reported a man taking hold of her arm as she walked in Poole Road, Radford, on Sunday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Kambour will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday.

