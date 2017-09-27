Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was pushing her bike along Poole Road in Radford when she was grabbed, police said

A second man has been arrested over the attempted kidnap of a ten-year-old girl.

The girl was grabbed as she pushed her bike along a road in Coventry on Sunday, police said, but she struggled free. A passerby also intervened.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and a vehicle has been seized.

A 22-year-old man earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap has been released pending further investigation.

The 10-year-old reported a man taking hold of her arm as she walked in Poole Road, Radford, on Sunday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.

A member of the public intervened and suffered grazes from falling to the floor.

The 40-year-old man was arrested in the Tile Hill area of the city on Monday evening.

"We're still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to us - or who saw a blue five-door Peugeot 307 driving in the area of Poole Road, Radford, on Sunday afternoon," police said.