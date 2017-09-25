Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached in Poole Road, Coventry, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl in Coventry.

Officers were called to Poole Road, Radford, after reports a girl had been approached by a man driving a Peugeot on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A man "pulled up alongside the child as she walked with her bike along the road and tried to force her into the car," a force spokesman said.

He drove off after a member of the public intervened, he added.

Police searched the area and officers arrested a 22-year-old man later that afternoon on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

Det Insp Stuart Bell said: "I would like to commend the quick-thinking actions of members of the public who were in the area and who saw what was happening yesterday and made sure the young child was safe."

Any witnesses have been urged to call West Midlands Police on 101.