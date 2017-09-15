From the section

Image caption Camp Hill Primary School had been closed earlier this week due to travellers moving on a site nearby

A fire has closed a school which had only just reopened after travellers moved onto nearby land.

Pupils and staff were evacuated from Camp Hill Primary School in Nuneaton, Warwickshire to a nearby church after a fire broke out and explosions reported at a nearby industrial estate.

The 430-pupil school will be closed for lessons for the remainder of Friday.

Road closures at Tuttle Hill industrial estate were closed and a cordon put in place.

Image copyright Facebook/BBC Image caption The school announced the evacuation on its Facebook page

Camp Hill Primary School was closed earlier this week after travellers moved on to nearby land.

It reopened on Friday morning after a clean up.

Emergency services were called to the industrial estate at about 09:00 BST.