Image copyright Keith Kondakor Image caption The crash took place just before 13:00 BST on Hinckley Road, Nuneaton

A crash involving three cars - one of which was being pursued by police - has been referred to the police watchdog.

It happened just before 13:00 BST on Hinckley Road, Nuneaton and involved a Renault Clio, a Skoda and a stolen Volkswagen Golf that was being followed by Warwickshire Police.

No-one was seriously hurt and three men in the Golf were arrested, police said.

The case has been sent to the Independent Police Complaints Commission as a matter of course.