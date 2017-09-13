Image caption It is the second time this year travellers have moved on to a site near the school

A primary school in Nuneaton is closed "until further notice" after travellers moved on to nearby land.

In a message on Camp Hill Primary School's website, governors said they made the "difficult decision" in order to "safeguard our pupils, staff and families".

The school was shut in April when a clean-up took place on the same site after travellers left litter.

Warwickshire Police says it has patrols in the area and is offering support.

Image caption Governors at Camp Hill Primary School said it was a "difficult decision" to close the school

More stories across Coventry and Warwickshire here

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said it had applied for a court date to request powers to move the travellers from the site.

A spokesman said the council had served a direction to move on Tuesday afternoon.

'Right decision'

The school also posted a message on their Facebook page, alerting parents to the closure.

James Boggild said: "The schools hands are tied and have made the only decision they could in these circumstances.

Sarah Lovett agreed, commenting: "Definitely the right decision. It's awful that the school is being put through this again. Let's hope they are moved on quickly."