Firefighters free dog trapped in tumble dryer vent

Image copyright Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The dog had to be chiselled out by fire services

A dog was left high and dry after getting his head stuck in a tumble dryer vent.

Alfie had to be chiselled free by fire services after looking too deeply into the tumble dryer at his home in Fulready, Warwickshire.

Leamington firefighters responded to his owner's frantic call on Wednesday afternoon.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue stressed the importance of keeping pets safe from household hazards.

Image copyright Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Alfie was happy to be reunited with his owners

"Fire crews aren't always able to respond to calls of this nature," the service said.

"While Alfie escaped unscathed on this occasion, it's important to make sure your pets are safe from hazards around the house."