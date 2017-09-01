Former Warwickshire Police officer charged with sex offences

A former police officer has been charged with committing a string of sex offences in the 1970s and 80s.

Timothy Lively, 58, who served with Warwickshire Police in the 1970s and 80s, is facing charges including rape, buggery and indecency with a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Stratford-upon-Avon and concern males and females.

Mr Lively, of Old School Mead, Bidford-on-Avon, is due to appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on 27 September.