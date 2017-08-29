Woman released after being arrested on suspicion of murder
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house has been released by police.
The 65-year-old man was found in St Mary's Road, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, at about 09:45 BST on Monday.
Warwickshire Police said it was believed the deceased and the suspect were known to each other. The victim's next-of-kin have been informed.
The 64-year-old woman was released under investigation on Tuesday, a spokesman said.
Results of a post-mortem examination are yet to be revealed.