Fourteen men found in back of lorry at service station

Image copyright Google Image caption The road next to the service station has been closed

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of people trafficking after 14 men were found in the back of a vehicle at a service station.

Four of those discovered at Mangrove Service Station on A45 London Road in Rugby, Warwickshire, needed medical attention.

They were taken to hospital and the remainder have been taken into custody, police said.

The Border Agency has been informed of the discovery.

Warwickshire Police has described the vehicle as an "overseas lorry".

It says the operation has closed the A45 Westbound between the M45 and the A4071.