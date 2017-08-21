Worker hurt in 60ft digger fall in Coventry

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The ambulance service said it took three hours to rescue the man, who received minor injuries

A worker was hurt when a digger fell into a rubbish pit at a recycling plant.

It happened at the Waste to Energy plant in Bar Road, Coventry, the city council said.

West Midlands Fire Service said it fell 20m (66ft) into a "rubbish pit".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called at 10:30 BST and it took three hours to rescue the man, who was treated for "relatively minor injuries".

The council said the incident happened away from the tip area of the site, which remains open to the public.

The authority added it was "cooperating fully" with emergency services and the Health and Safety Executive.

Ambulance service spokeswoman Claire Brown said paramedics worked with the fire service's rescue team to help free the man.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, she added.