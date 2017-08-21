Arrest after fatal crash on the M42 in Warwickshire

A man has been arrested following a crash in which an 83-year-old died.

The arrested man, from Birmingham, arrived at a police station after officers said they were looking for a car driver who reportedly left the scene of a crash on foot.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A man, 83, from Coventry, died at the scene of a crash on the M42 northbound carriageway, between junctions 10 and 11, on Saturday evening,

A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

A Peugeot 307 was in collision with a gold Vauxhall Agila which the man and woman were travelling in.