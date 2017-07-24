Coventry fatal bus crash: Kailash Chander charged

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Five others were injured in the crash

A bus driver has been charged with causing the deaths of two passengers who died when his vehicle crashed into a supermarket.

Rowan Fitzgerald, aged seven, and pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, died in the crash in Coventry in October 2015.

Kailash Chander, 79, a former mayor of Leamington Spa, is charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is due at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 7 September.

Image copyright South West News Service Image caption Kailash Chander is a former mayor of neighbouring Leamington Spa

His employer, Midland Red (South) Limited, has been charged with two offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The firm is also due to appear in the court on the same day.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dora Hancox was one of two people killed in the crash

When the crash happened, Rowan, of Leamington Spa, was on the upper deck with his grandparents and his cousin, an eight-year-old girl who was seriously hurt.

He was described by relatives as "an adorable caring person who gave so much love to anyone he met".

Ms Hancox was a was a lollipop lady in Coventry and Nuneaton and had dedicated many years of her life as a foster carer for Coventry social services, her family said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rowan Fitzgerald attended St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Leamington

Five other people required hospital treatment after the crash in Trinity Street on 3 October.

The bus hit a number of cars and a lamppost before crashing into the open supermarket.