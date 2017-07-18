Peter Spiers named as victim of Nuneaton 'altercation'

Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Spiers died on Saturday following a dispute in Nuneaton town centre

A man who died following an "altercation" in Nuneaton town centre has been named.

Peter Spiers, 66, died in hospital after the dispute in Market Place at 13:05 BST on Saturday.

A post mortem on Monday was inconclusive and more tests are due to be carried out.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail while investigations continue.

The suspect, also from Nuneaton, was originally arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police said the two men involved are believed to have known each other.