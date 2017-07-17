Rugby man charged with child sex offences

A man has been charged with historical sex offences against three children.

Douglas Roy Miller, 56, of Rugby, is due to appear in court next month charged with raping a girl aged between 13 and 15, police said.

He is also charged with two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 and gross indecency with a girl under 16.

The alleged crimes in the 1990s and 2000s also include taking an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an indecent photo.

Mr Miller is set to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on 16 August.

