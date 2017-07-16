Man dies after 'altercation' in Nuneaton

Image copyright Google

A man has died following an "altercation" in Nuneaton, police said.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to Harefield Road on Saturday at 13:05 BST.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being originally arrested on suspicion of assault. Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

The force has launched a murder investigation and say the two men involved are believed to be known to each other.