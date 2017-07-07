Wrong way M40 drunk driver is jailed for 19 months

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Tony Chapman said he had no recollection of having driven the car

A man who drove more than 10 miles the wrong way down the M40 when drunk has been jailed for 19 months.

Tony Chapman, 62, from Warwickshire, was stopped by police in his white Toyota Rav4 on 7 May at 1:46 BST.

Police said it was a "miracle" nobody was seriously injured as drivers took evasive action to avoid a crash.

Chapman, of Aspley Heath Lane, Tanworth-in-Arden admitted several charges including driving while drunk and dangerous driving.

'No recollection'

Warwickshire Police said the car had travelled from junction 15, for Warwick, and was seen weaving across the road.

Vehicles travelling the correct way on the northbound carriageway had to swerve to avoid colliding with him and the road was eventually closed off.

Officers forced the car into the central reservation before arresting him.

During interview, he said he had no recollection of driving the car.

At court, he also admitted possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and a license, failing to provide a breath test and taking a vehicle without consent.

He was banned from driving for five years and nine months and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Con John Martin said: "It was a miracle that nobody was seriously injured.

"Chapman... put the lives of other road users at risk and the prison sentence reflects the severity of what he did."